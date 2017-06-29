Latest Forecast: Late Day T-Storms Possible Again Mainly East And Southeast Of Denver

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We expect another round of late day thunderstorms today. Most of the storm activity will be east and southeast of the Denver metro area. Locations in Elbert, Lincoln, and Kit Carson Counties may bare the burnt of the storms and may experience large hail and/or damaging wind. Elsewhere the chance for thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening is 20% or less.

Once the evening thunderstorm activity ends, additional showers (and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder) may develop overnight including in the metro area. Then a chance for light rain or drizzle will continue though the day on Friday. Amounts will be light. Friday will also be dominated by cloud cover and limited sunshine. High temperatures will be 25 degrees cooler on Friday compared to earlier this week. The Denver metro area will top out in the lower 70s!

Meanwhile extreme fire danger continues for the western half of Colorado. Most locations west of the Continental Divide are under a Red Flag Warning again on Wednesday thanks to very dry soil, wind gusts to 35 mph, and relative humidity as low as 10%.

Sunny and warmer weather will return on Saturday and continue through Monday and the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

