Arrest Made After Woman’s Body Found In Lake

June 29, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services, Heather Helena Hoffmann, Jeffrey Etheridge, Larimer County, Sheldon Lake

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police have made an arrest after a woman’s body was found in a lake following her shift at McDonald’s.

Fort Collins Police Services have arrested Jeffrey Etheridge, 27, for in the death of Heather “Helena” Hoffmann, 23, who was found in Sheldon Lake inside City Park.

heather hoffman deceased ft collins body in lake from fcps Arrest Made After Womans Body Found In Lake

Heather Helena Hoffmann (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

A passerby spotted Hoffmann’s body in the lake last week.

fort collins body in lake 5vo transfer frame 830 Arrest Made After Womans Body Found In Lake

(credit: CBS)

An autopsy revealed her injuries could not have been caused by drowning or an accident.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives found evidence that they say links Hoffmann’s death to Etheridge.

jeffrey etheridge Arrest Made After Womans Body Found In Lake

Jeffrey Etheridge (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

Etheridge was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the charge of First Degree Murder. Sexual assault charges are also pending.

