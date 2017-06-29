Arrest Made After Woman’s Body Found In Lake

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police have made an arrest after a woman’s body was found in a lake following her shift at McDonald’s.
Fort Collins Police Services have arrested Jeffrey Etheridge, 27, for in the death of Heather “Helena” Hoffmann, 23, who was found in Sheldon Lake inside City Park.
A passerby spotted Hoffmann’s body in the lake last week.
An autopsy revealed her injuries could not have been caused by drowning or an accident.
Through the course of their investigation, detectives found evidence that they say links Hoffmann’s death to Etheridge.
Etheridge was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the charge of First Degree Murder. Sexual assault charges are also pending.