Four People Displaced After Overnight House Fire

June 29, 2017 10:00 AM
Fort Collins, Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two adults and two children are out of their home after an overnight house fire.

It happened in the 8200 block of Three Eagles Drive on the south side of Fort Collins after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters from the Poudre Fire Authority, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, and Windsor Severance Fire Rescue all responded.

They had the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, but the family is unable to go back into their home due to smoke and fire damage.

The Poudre Fire Authority’s Customer Assistance Response Team is assisting the family.

There were no reported injuries.

