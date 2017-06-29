Durango Fire: ‘Air Operations Crucial’ In Battling Lightner Fire

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Air operations will be crucial in battling a wildfire in southwestern Colorado Thursday.

Durango Fire Rescue says that the fire is “burning in heavy fuel load and rugged terrain,” making it difficult to access on the ground.

The department says Thursday morning that all road closures and evacuations from Wednesday evening will remain in effect.

Those areas include all residents from La Plata County Road 207/208 up Lightner Creek Road and all residents on County Road 206. They need to be evacuated.

Durango IC – Attached is current operational map. pic.twitter.com/cOOChWR12P — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) June 29, 2017

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for residents from the intersection of 207/208 to Highway 160 in Durango, and for residents on Highway 160 for one mile west of 207.

Pre-evacuation for all residents on Hwy 160 for 1 mile West of 207. — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) June 28, 2017

Pre-evacuation notice for all residents from intersection of 207/208 to Hwy. 160 in Durango. — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) June 28, 2017

The county fairgrounds is open as an evacuation center.

There is no timeline available as to when the closures and evacuations may be lifted.

The fire, which is actually two separate fires being attacked as one, was estimated Thursday morning to be a combined 250 ares in size.

One house, which is where the fire began, has been lost. There are no injuries or fatalities as a result of the fire.

A community hotline on the fire has been established. That number is 970-385-8700.