Man Arrested After Throwing, Killing 2 Rabbits In Argument

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (CBS4) – Gregory Lopez was arrested following a domestic disturbance in which he killed two rabbits.
Lopez, 23, of Colorado Springs, allegedly killed the animals, throwing them against the wall, in front of a 5-year-old child and his girlfriend.
Police responded to the home in the 1900 block of South Chelton Road in Colorado Springs at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a domestic disturbance, in which Lopez had become aggressive and started destroying property in the home.
“During the argument Mr. Lopez picked up two pet rabbits in the home and threw them against a wall, killing both animals,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.
Lopez has been arrested on the felony charge of Cruelty to Animals, as well as additional misdemeanor charges, and has been booked in the El Paso County Jail.
Later that afternoon, detectives with the department’s Special Victims Section Domestic Violence and Adult Sexual Assault Unit, worked with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to get a new rabbit for the boy.
He quickly named it “Pookie.”