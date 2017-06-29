Trap Set For Black Bear That Wandered Into Garage

June 29, 2017 9:39 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado wildlife officials have set a trap for a black bear with no apparent fear of people, but a definite taste for their food.

The trap was placed near the home of a Denielle Backstrom of Colorado Springs, who took video of the bear after it followed her car into her garage on Wednesday and headed for the refrigerator. The trap was baited with doughnuts, icing, syrup and dog food.

Another resident, Heidi Rosburg Houger, took video of the bear eating a gallon of chocolate ice cream and a bag of M&Ms taken from the freezer in her garage on Monday. Houger said the bear took vanilla ice cream from another neighbor.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the bear will be euthanized.

