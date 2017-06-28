Rescue Crews Call Off Search For Missing Climber

June 28, 2017 10:59 AM
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Rescue crews in Russia are calling off the search for a missing police officer who lives in Highlands Ranch and works for the Littleton Police Department.

Steven Beare disappeared while hiking on Mt. Elbrus, one of the world’s highest peaks.

Littleton Police Officer Steven Beare (credit: Littleton Police Dept.)

Beare is an experienced climber. Beare had already climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, and planned to climb all seven of the mountains.

He has been missing since June 16 but his wife, Olivia, says she’s not about to give up hope.

Steven Beare (credit: Beare Family)

Beare is a former National Guardsman with extensive training in cold weather climbs. The couple has a 20-month-old son and three dogs. Olivia is pregnant with their second child.

Olivia and Steven Beare (credit: Beare Family)

She says she’ll continue praying for his safe return.

