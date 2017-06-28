Soul X Ready To Rock Independence Eve

By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4) – The bands are practicing hard getting ready for this year’s celebration of Independence Eve at Civic Center Park.

Taking the stage to get the audience moving will be Soul X. Christine Starkey formed the band 13 years ago and still loves singing all the covers, with a twist.

“We love to take mundane songs that everybody else plays and put a twist on them and do something a little bit different on them that people don’t expect,” she said. “It entertains us and I think the audience feels that, too.”

Among the members of the band helping Starkey get the audience hopping are John Gillette and Chris Contreras.

Gillette is a singer and choreographer with Soul X. He picked up the mic with the group about four years ago.

He promises every Soul X show is different.

“You’re going to go on a journey from songs you forgot you loved to songs that just happened yesterday,” he said. “You’re going to want to dance. We’re going to interact with your from the stage even all the way in the back. We’re going to get your attention, we’re going to have you dancing. It’s a great time.”

Gillette said performing is a sort of therapy for him.

“Music cures everything, you can’t name a topic in the world that music doesn’t intensify.”

“Our job is to go out there and give such a vibe that you forget about your current life for 45 minutes to a four hour set, whatever we’re doing.”

Contreras has been with the band for more than 10 years and said there’s no really no big secret to the band’s success.

“We bring the party every time,” Contreras said. “We bring a lot of energy, we have a lot of fun on the stage, we interact with each other, we interact with the audience and we just always get people to dance.”

It’s that promise to get people up and dancing that makes Soul X a perfect for Independence Eve.

“We are so excited we can’t wait to do it,” Starkey said. “It’s going to be a blast.”

And the band is hard at work to create a special show.

“If you’ve watched the Woodstock film, you’ve seen Jimi Hendrix do ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ I don’t want to give away any secrets but we may do a little something along those lines,” promised Contreras.

Even the band’s agents are excited for the evening.

“We are both honored and delighted to be part of the Civic Center Independence Eve Celebration on July 3,” said Teri Fisher of 5 Star Talent and Entertainment in partnership with the AXS Group.

Soul X will join the 101st Army Concert Band of the Colorado National Guard for the free concert with fireworks finale at Civic Center Park on July 3. The program begins at 8 p.m.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.