Gorilla At Philadelphia Zoo Picks Name For Baby

June 28, 2017 3:57 PM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.

The zoo says keepers decorated boxes with three name choices and filled them with treats.

Kira, the mom gorilla, went straight to the box labeled “Ajabu” (ah-JAH’-boo). The name means “miracle” in Swahili.

The zoo partnered with the Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center in the Democratic Republic of Congo to generate a list of names. The two others were Wasingya (Wa-SEEN’-jah), which means “thank you very much”; and Lwanzo (La-WAN’-zoh), which means “love.”

philadelphia zoo gorilla baby Gorilla At Philadelphia Zoo Picks Name For Baby

(credit: Philadelphia Zoo / Facebook)

Ajabu was born this month with the help of a team of veterinarians and medical doctors because of particular health concerns with the mom and the baby.

