Creator Of Paddington Bear Passes Away At 91

LONDON (CBS4) – The creator of Paddington Bear, Michael Bond, passed away at the age of 91.

Bond’s publisher said Wednesday that the author died at his home Tuesday after a short illness.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books, told CBS News Bond “will be forever remembered for his creation of the iconic Paddington, with his duffel coat and wellington boots, which touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations.”

“A Bear Called Paddington” was published in 1958.

Bond based the character on a teddy bear he bought for his wife, a last minute Christmas gift.

Paddington Bear was named after the train station bond used every day.

Bond was born in Newbury England on Jan. 13, 1926. He served in both the Royal Air Force and the British Army during World War II, beginning his writing career while stationed in Egypt in 1945.

In addition to the Paddington stories, Bond wrote several other children and adult stories.

He is survived by his wife and his children, Karen and Anthony.