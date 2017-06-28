Broncos Players Among Victims In ‘Operation: Toker Poker’

June 28, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Erik Pears, Joel Dreesen, Marijuana, Operation Toker Poker

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver Broncos players are among the victims in Operation: Toker Poker.

A total of 43 people were arrested, and 19 more are wanted, in a multi-state scheme that involves thousands of pounds of marijuana grown in Colorado to be sold out of state.

Erik Pears and Joel Dreessen, the state’s Attorney General says, were swindled by the suspects in the case.

joel dreesen Broncos Players Among Victims In Operation: Toker Poker

Joel Dreesen (credit: CBS)

“Mr. Dreessen was an innocent lender to a business that he was told was lawful and properly licensed,” said his attorney, Steve Peters, in a statement. “Joel has been repaid all funds and is glad to have this matter behind him.”

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

Many of the suspects came from out of state and moved their operations to Colorado, posing as marijuana caregivers and creating fake businesses to launder the money, averaging $200,000 per month.

operation toker poker newser from ag office with dea agent dj3 frame 35936 Broncos Players Among Victims In Operation: Toker Poker

(credit: CBS)

The bust was massive and took more than a year of investigation across several states.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch