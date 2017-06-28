Broncos Players Among Victims In ‘Operation: Toker Poker’

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver Broncos players are among the victims in Operation: Toker Poker.

A total of 43 people were arrested, and 19 more are wanted, in a multi-state scheme that involves thousands of pounds of marijuana grown in Colorado to be sold out of state.

Erik Pears and Joel Dreessen, the state’s Attorney General says, were swindled by the suspects in the case.

“Mr. Dreessen was an innocent lender to a business that he was told was lawful and properly licensed,” said his attorney, Steve Peters, in a statement. “Joel has been repaid all funds and is glad to have this matter behind him.”

Many of the suspects came from out of state and moved their operations to Colorado, posing as marijuana caregivers and creating fake businesses to launder the money, averaging $200,000 per month.

The bust was massive and took more than a year of investigation across several states.