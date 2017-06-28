Latest Forecast: Fire Danger West, Few Strong Storms East

June 28, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We’re following two main weather stories in Colorado this afternoon.

The first is the continued high fire danger on the western slope. If a fire started it could potentially spread very fast.

ddbe2 uxkaiyqfv Latest Forecast: Fire Danger West, Few Strong Storms East

Eastern Colorado, including Denver, will have the chance to see scattered thunderstorms. A few could potentially be strong to severe, especially along and east of I-25 and north of I-70.

ddbe2 txyaay0hk Latest Forecast: Fire Danger West, Few Strong Storms East

A few weak cool fronts will influence Colorado’s weather over the next few days and that means more of the same. By the upcoming weekend the heat will be back statewide just in time for the Fourth of July.

5day Latest Forecast: Fire Danger West, Few Strong Storms East

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Fire Danger West, Few Strong Storms East

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch