Latest Forecast: Fire Danger West, Few Strong Storms East

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – We’re following two main weather stories in Colorado this afternoon.
The first is the continued high fire danger on the western slope. If a fire started it could potentially spread very fast.
Eastern Colorado, including Denver, will have the chance to see scattered thunderstorms. A few could potentially be strong to severe, especially along and east of I-25 and north of I-70.
A few weak cool fronts will influence Colorado’s weather over the next few days and that means more of the same. By the upcoming weekend the heat will be back statewide just in time for the Fourth of July.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado's weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab.