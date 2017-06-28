Latest Forecast: Chance For Late Day Thunderstorms Especially East Of Denver

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will not be as warm on Wednesday thanks to the passage of a cold front. After officially reaching 97° on Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

There is also a chance for thunderstorms along the Front Range and on the Eastern Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening. The chance is relatively low (just 20%) but if a storm happens to impact your area, there is the chance for large hail and damaging wind. This is most likely to occur in far eastern Colorado near the Kansas and Nebraska state lines.

In the mountains, there is a very slight chance for a late day thunderstorm mainly east of Vail Pass. Mountain valleys will top out in the 70s and lower 80s Wednesday afternoon.

West of Vail Pass there is a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 p.m. because of the high fire danger.

Another chance for late day thunderstorms will develop Thursday as temperatures continue to gradually cool. By Friday we expect mainly dry weather statewide.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.