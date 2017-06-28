Rabies Found In Two Animals In West Metro Area

June 28, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: Jefferson County, Jefferson County Public Health, Rabies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two different animals tested positive for rabies in the western metro area.

The first bat and the 17th skunk of the year have tested positive for rabies.

“The public is strongly urged to vaccinate all of their domestic pets and valuable livestock against rabies and to be sure vaccinations are kept up-to-date,” the county said in a statement.

Domestic animals with without a vaccination or with an expired one are classified as high risk. If they come in contact with a rabid animal, they will be required to undergo a 120-day quarantine.

The virus, which can be fatal, is transferred from one animal to another, or even to a person, through saliva.

It is best to avoid contact with any wild animals, Jefferson County Public Health says, especially any that act unusually.

