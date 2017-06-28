Rockets Acquire Chris Paul From Clippers In 8-Player Deal

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship.

The Rockets acquired Paul from the Clippers in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, Kyle Wiltjer, a protected first-round pick next year and cash considerations.

The 32-year-old Paul opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.

The Rockets acquired Hilliard from Detroit and Liggins from Dallas for cash considerations on Wednesday before adding them to the deal for Paul.

The nine-time All-Star has averaged 18.7 points, 9.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals over his 12-year career, though he has been dogged with criticism in recent years for failing to help the Clippers get out of the second round of the playoffs.

