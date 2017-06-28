1st Grade Girls Get Brand New Bikes

June 28, 2017 4:08 PM
Girls Inc. Eureka, Xcel Energy

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of first grade girls are riding brand new bicycles in Denver this summer.

Xcel Energy employees put together the bikes and donated them to the students.

The 31 girls took their first rides on the bikes Wednesday.

They’re all part of the Girls Inc. Eureka program. It’s an intensive five-year program that gives girls hands-on experience in the basics of engineering, science, technology and math.

“I had a bike like this but the seat kept on breaking,” said one student.

“I really, really like it! It’s super-duper fun!” said another.

The students also received new bike helmets.

