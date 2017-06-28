Probe: Man Found Dead Lit Clothing On Fire While Cooking

June 28, 2017 9:42 AM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say a 66-year-old northern Colorado man whose body was found in a smoke-filled apartment accidentally lit his clothing on fire while cooking.

The Poudre Fire Authority says Ameer Beleal, of Fort Collins, was found burned to death in his apartment June 3. The coroner’s report says there is no evidence of smoke inhalation or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze on top of the stove in Beleal’s home, and the man was dead when they found him. They found smoldering material next to the sink and a stove burner on. Atop the stove were three pots, two containing food and one with water.

