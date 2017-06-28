Evacuations Ordered For Fire Near Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuations have been ordered because of a wildfire in southwestern Colorado.

Durango Fire Rescue tweeted out that “all Lightner Creek residents in Durango from the intersection of 207/208 up Lightner Creek Road” need to evacuate due to the fire.

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for residents from intersection 207/208 to Highway 160 in Durango, and for residents on Highway 160 for one mile west of 207.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of a structure fire at La Plata County Roads 207 and 208 at approximately 4:06 p.m. When they arrived on scene, fire was already beginning to spread to the surrounding area.

An air attack is in progress, and heavy air tankers have been ordered. Other area fire departments are responding to help.

The fire is estimated to be 25 to 50 acres in size, and is burning in heavy fuels. A Type 3 Incident Management Team is being assembled to take control of the fire.

The county fairgrounds is open as an evacuation center.

The house where the fire began is considered lost.

A community hotline on the fire has been established. That number is 970-385-8700.