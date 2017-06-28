DIA Great Hall Renovation Plan ‘A Big Project’

DENVER (CBS4) – A plan is in the works for a major overhaul inside Denver International Airport.

Everything from how travelers get through security to how you get to your flight could change, with the intention of keeping travelers safe.

The open layout of DIA’s great hall are exposed, keeping hundreds of travelers concentrated together as they go through TSA checkpoints.

The airlines and the airport disagree on what it’ll take to fix the problem, and it’s coming to a head as Denver’s City Council gets ready to make a decision on the project.

“We’re using this as an opportunity to increase our capacity, enhance our safety and security, and recapture that passenger experience,” airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery said.

Several airlines say the plans are taking off too fast, while airport management says a delay could cost millions.

“This is a big project. It’s an innovative idea, and sometimes it takes a little bit for people to latch onto the big ideas,” Montgomery said.

City Council is expected to vote on the project in September, with construction to begin next summer. Completion is set for late 2121, but one city council member says they’ve yet to see a contract.