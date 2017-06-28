DIA Great Hall Renovation Plan ‘A Big Project’

June 28, 2017 7:54 PM
Filed Under: Denver City Council, Denver International Airport, Denver International Airport Security, DIA, Great Hall Project, Heath Montgomery, Transportation Security Administration, TSA

DENVER (CBS4) – A plan is in the works for a major overhaul inside Denver International Airport.

Everything from how travelers get through security to how you get to your flight could change, with the intention of keeping travelers safe.

The open layout of DIA’s great hall are exposed, keeping hundreds of travelers concentrated together as they go through TSA checkpoints.

dia letter 6pkg transfer frame 376 DIA Great Hall Renovation Plan A Big Project

(credit: DIA)

dia letter 6pkg transfer frame 66 DIA Great Hall Renovation Plan A Big Project

(credit: DIA)

The airlines and the airport disagree on what it’ll take to fix the problem, and it’s coming to a head as Denver’s City Council gets ready to make a decision on the project.

“We’re using this as an opportunity to increase our capacity, enhance our safety and security, and recapture that passenger experience,” airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery said.

dia letter 6pkg transfer frame 1505 DIA Great Hall Renovation Plan A Big Project

Heath Montgomery (credit: CBS)

Several airlines say the plans are taking off too fast, while airport management says a delay could cost millions.

“This is a big project. It’s an innovative idea, and sometimes it takes a little bit for people to latch onto the big ideas,” Montgomery said.

dia letter 6pkg transfer frame 1222 DIA Great Hall Renovation Plan A Big Project

(credit: DIA)

City Council is expected to vote on the project in September, with construction to begin next summer. Completion is set for late 2121, but one city council member says they’ve yet to see a contract.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch