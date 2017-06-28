City Looking At ‘Full Spectrum Of Alternatives’ To Prevent Floods

June 28, 2017 5:15 PM
By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is exploring construction options in hope of preventing damaging floods in a neighborhood east of downtown.

The Upper Montclaire Basin study, conducted by the city, looks to install a mitigation system, after frequent floods have caused damage to properties.

hale pkwy flooding 5pkg transfer frame 399 City Looking At Full Spectrum Of Alternatives To Prevent Floods

(credit: CBS)

Denver planners told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas Hale Parkway was built decades ago, over what once was a creek running through marshland.

The Hale neighborhood is one, of many, that would be impacted by the new design. The system spans more than nine miles.

“This is an area of town that is at high risk of flooding,” said Nancy Kuhn, spokesperson for Denver Public Works.

hale pkwy flooding 5pkg transfer frame 342 City Looking At Full Spectrum Of Alternatives To Prevent Floods

Nancy Kuhn (credit: CBS)

Residents in the area said they would take the city up on their offer, to allow the community to interject ideas.

hale pkwy flooding 5pkg transfer frame 1803 City Looking At Full Spectrum Of Alternatives To Prevent Floods

(credit: CBS)

“I don’t think there is any question that the flood mitigation is necessary,” said Laurie Bogue, HOA president of the Hale and Belleview neighborhoods.  “This is where we live. This is what we want to see.”

hale pkwy flooding 5pkg transfer frame 617 City Looking At Full Spectrum Of Alternatives To Prevent Floods

Laurie Bogue (credit: CBS)

Denver engineers have not designed a final draft of their plans. The city said they considered building a “Greenway Drainage-way” along Hale Parkway,

“We are looking at the full spectrum of alternatives, that may exist out there, to help relieve flooding,” Kuhn said.

Some in the community said they hoped the drainage-way would not be implemented. Rather, they hoped the city would consider burring larger pipes underground.

hale pkwy flooding 5pkg transfer frame 712 City Looking At Full Spectrum Of Alternatives To Prevent Floods

(credit: CBS)

“Emotions run deep in the Hale neighborhood,” said Marvia Valdez, a resident. ”I like the fact that we can walk from our park, across anywhere here, and we are connected to other neighborhoods.”

Valdez said Hale Parkway was historic, in her opinion. Therefore, she did not want any type of retention system build in plain-view of the parkway.

“I know the city does not want to put that money out. But, that is the option we want, I want,” Valdez said.

hale pkwy flooding 5pkg transfer frame 1495 City Looking At Full Spectrum Of Alternatives To Prevent Floods

Marvia Valdez with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas (credit: CBS)

Construction could start, once a design is finished, as soon as 2020.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

