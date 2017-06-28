City Looking At ‘Full Spectrum Of Alternatives’ To Prevent Floods

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is exploring construction options in hope of preventing damaging floods in a neighborhood east of downtown.

The Upper Montclaire Basin study, conducted by the city, looks to install a mitigation system, after frequent floods have caused damage to properties.

Denver planners told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas Hale Parkway was built decades ago, over what once was a creek running through marshland.

The Hale neighborhood is one, of many, that would be impacted by the new design. The system spans more than nine miles.

“This is an area of town that is at high risk of flooding,” said Nancy Kuhn, spokesperson for Denver Public Works.

Residents in the area said they would take the city up on their offer, to allow the community to interject ideas.

“I don’t think there is any question that the flood mitigation is necessary,” said Laurie Bogue, HOA president of the Hale and Belleview neighborhoods. “This is where we live. This is what we want to see.”

Denver engineers have not designed a final draft of their plans. The city said they considered building a “Greenway Drainage-way” along Hale Parkway,

“We are looking at the full spectrum of alternatives, that may exist out there, to help relieve flooding,” Kuhn said.

Some in the community said they hoped the drainage-way would not be implemented. Rather, they hoped the city would consider burring larger pipes underground.

“Emotions run deep in the Hale neighborhood,” said Marvia Valdez, a resident. ”I like the fact that we can walk from our park, across anywhere here, and we are connected to other neighborhoods.”

Valdez said Hale Parkway was historic, in her opinion. Therefore, she did not want any type of retention system build in plain-view of the parkway.

“I know the city does not want to put that money out. But, that is the option we want, I want,” Valdez said.

Construction could start, once a design is finished, as soon as 2020.

