Two Dead In One Day In Rafting Accidents

June 28, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: Arkansas River, Browns Canyon, Chaffee County, Colorado River, Fort Collins, Garfield County, Larimer County, Poudre River, Rafting, Rafting Accident

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Rafting accidents killed two people on Colorado’s rivers in one day, and deputies are now warning people who plan on getting in the water.

A 64-year-old man died Tuesday while rafting on the Poudre River west of Fort Collins.

rafting deaths 6vo transfer frame 0 Two Dead In One Day In Rafting Accidents

(credit: CBS)

Another man was killed during a ride on the Arkansas River.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says the man fell into the water in the Browns Canyon area.

His death came just hours after the accident in the Poudre River, where a raft fipped Tuesday morning.

rafting deaths 6vo transfer frame 162 Two Dead In One Day In Rafting Accidents

(credit: CBS)

Officials says that man was wearing a life jacket and a helmet.

Colorado’s first responders have gone out to several emergency rescues with many people not wearing proper safety gear.

