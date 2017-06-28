Two Dead In One Day In Rafting Accidents

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Rafting accidents killed two people on Colorado’s rivers in one day, and deputies are now warning people who plan on getting in the water.
A 64-year-old man died Tuesday while rafting on the Poudre River west of Fort Collins.
Another man was killed during a ride on the Arkansas River.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says the man fell into the water in the Browns Canyon area.
His death came just hours after the accident in the Poudre River, where a raft fipped Tuesday morning.
Officials says that man was wearing a life jacket and a helmet.
Colorado’s first responders have gone out to several emergency rescues with many people not wearing proper safety gear.