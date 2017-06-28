Man Dies In Colorado Rafting Accident

June 28, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Arkansas River, Browns Canyon, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

DENVER (AP) — A man on a private rafting trip in central Colorado has died after falling into the Arkansas River.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says the man fell into the water Tuesday afternoon in the Browns Canyon area while traveling over Class III, or intermediate, rapids.

Members of the rafting party said the victim was pulled from the river and given CPR, but efforts to revive him failed. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

The death came just hours after a 64-year-old man died during a commercial rafting trip in northern Colorado. The Severance man, whose name wasn’t released, was on a trip run by Rocky Mountain Adventures when the raft it was in flipped on the Poudre River Tuesday morning. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket and a helmet.

