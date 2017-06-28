Thousands In Colorado Bike To Work, Celebrate Cycling

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – The morning commute started early for some, including CBS4 photographer Kevin Hartfield.

“Sun’s just about ready to come up, and I’m starting over in Stapleton at about Martin Luther King and Havana,” Hartfield said while riding his bike.

Hartfield provided live pictures throughout Bike to Work Day. He wasn’t the only one on the road. Bike to Work Day attracts a lot of new riders.

“I’m actually new to Denver, so this is why it’s my first time,” said one early morning rider.

About 40-percent of those new riders will make biking to work a regular part of their routine. For some it’s a matter of working out the logistics.

“I ride part way, then take the light rail, and then ride again,” said another rider.

On Bike to Work Day, it’s especially fun because there is so much to do and see. Hundreds of companies and organizations are out to support the riders. There was food, beverages, and even breakfast burritos.

“What do you love about biking to work, or just biking in general,” asked CBS4’s Joel Hillan of Lt. Governor Donna Lynne.

“I love biking. It’s actually my second favorite sport after skiing. And I hate to say this, but I like to go really fast,” Lynne replied with a laugh.

At the United Healthcare tent at Civic Center Park, volunteers were building bikes that will go to children.

“What a great place to learn to bike and to develop those healthy habits early in life and carry them through the rest of their life,” said Marc.

Some people biked to work with friends and co-workers, among them the members of the Denver Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Committee.

“Denver is a really good city for riding bikes. We’ve got a lot of bike infrastructure, I think, 15-miles of lanes in the past year, said Katie McKenna with the Advisory Committee.

Others rode by themselves. Carol Cruz is a great-grandmother. She’s been riding to work for 35-years, she says the ride has gotten easier over the years.

“Throughout the years, it’s only gotten better on the bike paths and on the streets. I didn’t bike last year because I didn’t feel safe, but I see they put barriers up, so I thought, ‘Wow, I’ll give it a try this year,'” Cruz told CBS4.

Colorado celebrates Bike to Work Day one day a year, but there are health, environmental, and financial benefits to biking to work every day.

