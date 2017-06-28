Thousands In Colorado Bike To Work, Celebrate Cycling

June 28, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Bike To Work Day, Bike To Work Day 2017, carol Cruz, Donna Lynne, Katie McKenna

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – The morning commute started early for some, including CBS4 photographer Kevin Hartfield.

“Sun’s just about ready to come up, and I’m starting over in Stapleton at about Martin Luther King and Havana,” Hartfield said while riding his bike.

Hartfield provided live pictures throughout Bike to Work Day. He wasn’t the only one on the road. Bike to Work Day attracts a lot of new riders. 

bike to work day transfer frame 0 Thousands In Colorado Bike To Work, Celebrate Cycling

(credit: CBS)

“I’m actually new to Denver, so this is why it’s my first time,” said one early morning rider.

About 40-percent of those new riders will make biking to work a regular part of their routine. For some it’s a matter of working out the logistics. 

“I ride part way, then take the light rail, and then ride again,” said another rider.

bike to work 5p transfer frame 1112 Thousands In Colorado Bike To Work, Celebrate Cycling

(credit: CBS)

On Bike to Work Day, it’s especially fun because there is so much to do and see. Hundreds of companies and organizations are out to support the riders. There was food, beverages, and even breakfast burritos. 

“What do you love about biking to work, or just biking in general,” asked CBS4’s Joel Hillan of Lt. Governor Donna Lynne. 

“I love biking. It’s actually my second favorite sport after skiing. And I hate to say this, but I like to go really fast,” Lynne replied with a laugh. 

bike to work 5p transfer frame 1637 Thousands In Colorado Bike To Work, Celebrate Cycling

(credit: CBS)

At the United Healthcare tent at Civic Center Park, volunteers were building bikes that will go to children.

“What a great place to learn to bike and to develop those healthy habits early in life and carry them through the rest of their life,” said Marc.

Some people biked to work with friends and co-workers, among them the members of the Denver Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Committee. 

bike to work 5p transfer frame 1273 Thousands In Colorado Bike To Work, Celebrate Cycling

“Denver is a really good city for riding bikes. We’ve got a lot of bike infrastructure, I think, 15-miles of lanes in the past year, said Katie McKenna with the Advisory Committee.

Others rode by themselves. Carol Cruz is a great-grandmother. She’s been riding to work for 35-years, she says the ride has gotten easier over the years. 

“Throughout the years, it’s only gotten better on the bike paths and on the streets. I didn’t bike last year because I didn’t feel safe, but I see they put barriers up, so I thought, ‘Wow, I’ll give it a try this year,'” Cruz told CBS4. 

bike to work 5p transfer frame 831 Thousands In Colorado Bike To Work, Celebrate Cycling

Carol Cruz (credit: CBS)

Colorado celebrates Bike to Work Day one day a year, but there are health, environmental, and financial benefits to biking to work every day.

Libby Smith is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. If you have a story you’d like to tell CBS4 about, call 303-863-TIPS (8477) or visit the News Tips section.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch