CDOT Plans Home Improvements Along I-70 Expansion Area

June 28, 2017 9:56 AM
By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– As CDOT prepares for a half-decade of construction for the Interstate 70 expansion project from Interstate 25 to Chambers Road, one of the first steps is helping residents closest to the construction area.

“The construction process is one of the bigger concerns, the air pollution, the noise the dust and so there’s things we can do make it easier,” said Rebecca White, the spokesperson for the project.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s plan is to expand a 10 mile stretch of the interstate from Brighton Boulevard to Chambers Road. The $1.2 billion reconstruction project got the green light from the Federal Highway Administration in January.

With a budget around $2 million, about 300 homes will see a variety of improvements to prepare for the construction.

“It’s up to them if they’d like to receive it or not, but the commitment from CDOT is, two air conditioning units, interior storm windows, some weatherization assistance, and attic insulation,” White said.

“They’re welcome to do mine,” said resident Frank Arevalo. “I’ll take anything. There’s going to be a lot of noise around here once they start doing that stuff. A lot of dirt, trucks, everything is going to come around here.”

Improvements are expected to start around the end of the summer. Swansea Elementary School will also have improvements to its HVAC unit, new doors and windows, and a reconfigured playground to move it farther from the construction project.

CDOT says it’s still organizing exactly how it will approach residents but believes most of the home improvements will be done by next spring.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

