Ransomware Attack Hits Computers Worldwide: $300 Demanded To Decrypt

CBS Local– A ransomware attack has been reported across Europe as well as a few reported cases in the United States and India, according to The Hill.

The cyber attack is reported to be a variant of the Petya ransomware virus that affected computers just over a month ago, though that’s not conclusive yet. Windows computers are the ones being affected and the ‘ransom’ for companies to get their data back is set at $300 in Bitcoin currency. Once paid, a key is entered and the computer’s file are allegedly decrypted.

Dave Kennedy, founder of TrustedSec, tweeted that 5,000 computers were infected within a ten minute period.

The American pharmaceutical company Merck announced that it was hit by the attacks. Ukraine was the first to report these attacks, as the National Bank of Ukraine released a statement.

“This morning the National Bank of Ukraine has warned banks and other financial market participants about an external hacker attack on the websites of some Ukrainian banks, as well as commercial and public enterprises,” the statement read. “As a result of these cyber-attacks, banks were forced to restrict the functionality of services provided to customers.”

The bank assured its customers that security has been heightened.

“As for now the security measures have been enhanced in the banking sector in order to confront hacker attacks and restore access to all services in standard mode,” the statement read.