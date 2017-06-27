Officer Hurt During Pence Escort Out Of Intensive Care

June 27, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Andrew Holland, Colorado Springs, Focus on the Family, Mike Pence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer who was seriously injured in a crash while escorting Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade is out of the intensive care unit and is “on his way to recovery.”

Police say it has been determined that speed and poor road conditions were likely factors in Andrew Holland’s crash on Saturday.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs (credit: CBS)

Holland underwent a successful surgery on Sunday.

Holland was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHT police motorcycle and was wearing a motorcycle helmet, full leather motorcycle boots, leather gloves and protective glasses when he crashed.

Pence had attended Focus on the Family’s 40th anniversary celebration Friday, then visited area military bases and reportedly met privately with conservative billionaire donor Charles Koch at The Broadmoor resort.

