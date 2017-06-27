Latest Forecast: Breezy And Hot Ahead Of A Wednesday Cold Front

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures in the Denver metro area on Tuesday will soar back into the middle and upper 90s for the first time in almost a week. It will also be breezy at times with westerly winds gusting up to 30 mph.

It will also stay dry along the Front Range and west over the mountains and onto the Western Slope. The dry weather will create an elevated threat for wildfires. A Red Flag Warning has been posted for the Western Slope as well the alpine basins just west of Denver including North Park (Walden), Middle Park (Kremmling), and South Park (Fairplay).

Farther east there is a 20% chance for late day thunderstorms mainly east of Fort Morgan and Limon. If storms develop, the could be severe with large hail, damaging wind, and even an isolated tornado.

A cold front will enter Colorado Wednesday and drop temperatures about 10 degrees in most areas. The front will also create a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms along the Front Range. Severe weather is unlikely but not impossible.

Below normal temperatures in the lower 80s are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies both day. A warming trend should then develop this weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.