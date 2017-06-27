Those Displaced By Roof Collapse Find Temporary Shelter

June 27, 2017 12:04 PM
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Residents displaced from a Lakewood apartment complex are able to live in a temporary shelter, more than a week after they were forced out of their homes.

Several families were not able to return home after the roof collapsed from the weight of roofing shingles at the Maplewood Village Apartments on June 18.

Copter4 flew over the roof collapse (credit: CBS)

Nearly 90 people are living at the temporary shelter at Creighton Middle School that was set up by the Red Cross. They can stay there for five days.

(credit: CBS)

The Red Cross has also provided residents with pre-paid dining cards.

The Red Cross is working with local partners to help feed the residents, but anyone can help donate by texting 90999.

(credit: CBS)

Residents have told CBS4 they heard cracking noises after workers stacked shingles on the roof.

