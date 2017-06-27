Those Displaced By Roof Collapse Find Temporary Shelter

Those Displaced By Roof Collapse Find Temporary ShelterResidents displaced from a Lakewood apartment complex are able to live in a temporary shelter, more than a week after they were forced out of their homes.

$10,000 Reward Offered In Gun Store BurglariesThe owner of DCF Guns in Castle Rock says this is the second time in less than two weeks that his shop has been targeted by thieves. Now the ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for information on this and other gun store burglaries.

Potentially Steep Pollution Fines For Colorado Oil ProducerThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state regulators are pursuing potentially steep fines of more than $100,000 a day against an oil and gas company for alleged air pollution violations at dozens of the company's oil tanks in a Colorado oil field.