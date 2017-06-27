‘John Wick,’ ‘Dragon Tattoo’ Star Michael Nyqvist Dies At 56

Parents Get 10 Years For Son's MalnourishmentA Colorado couple has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allowing their blind and autistic son to become so severely malnourished that he nearly died and doctors likened him to a concentration camp survivor.

Federal Court Asked To Reopen Case Of Gender Neutral PassportFor the second time, the U.S. State Department has denied a passport to a Colorado resident who does not identify as either male or female and refused to check a box for one of the genders on the passport application form.

Wildfire In Park County Nearly Contained, Human-CausedInvestigators say a fire in Park County was started by humans.