Habitat Community Provides Security, Affordable Options

By Matt Kroschel

DENVER (CBS4)– A new development will soon provide permanent housing to hundreds of Colorado residents struggling to find a place to call home.

A little more than a year after breaking ground, several lucky families officially moved in to their new homes Tuesday.

When complete, the 63-home, $16 million development southeast of South Knox Court and West Kenyon Avenue, will be the largest Habitat for Humanity housing project in Colorado.

Construction on Sheridan Square began last fall for 63 energy-efficient homes. The development has been designed to create permanent affordable housing solutions to 355 adults and children.

CBS4 was there as one of the new homeowners toured their brand new house for the first time.

Dewi is the sole caretaker of her 84-year-old mom and has been struggling to find decent housing where they can both feel safe and comfortable.

They’re currently sharing a cramped basement apartment where they deal with pests, loud neighbors who keep them up at all hours of the night, and an unsafe neighborhood where Dewi’s car has been stolen from the parking lot.

They were one of the three families who invited friends, family and volunteers to tour the completed home Tuesday.

LINK: Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.