Grass Fire Breaks Out Near Adams County-Morgan County Border

June 27, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Hoyt, Morgan County, Wildfires

HOYT, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire broke out on Colorado’s Eastern Plains on Tuesday afternoon and quickly grew to more than 100 acres.

The fire is located in eastern Adams County near the border with Morgan County, not far from the town of Hoyt.

So far it’s not clear if any structures are threatened.

