Grass Fire Breaks Out Near Adams County-Morgan County Border

HOYT, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire broke out on Colorado’s Eastern Plains on Tuesday afternoon and quickly grew to more than 100 acres.
The fire is located in eastern Adams County near the border with Morgan County, not far from the town of Hoyt.
So far it’s not clear if any structures are threatened.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.