Felony Lane Gang Could Be Linked To Car Break-Ins

June 27, 2017 9:41 AM
By Jeff Todd

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A mom in Highlands Ranch wants other women to know they’re being targeted after a rash of break-ins and a kids sporting event.

“Word started circulating that three or four cars were broken into, and I had kind of an odd feeling… I’m just going to check it out,” said Diane, who did not want to reveal her last name. “Automatically I knew my purse was gone.”

Diane was with hundreds of other families at David A. Lorenz Regional Park Sunday night.

“We’re in Highlands Ranch, there’s a lot of people, it’s daylight, you don’t even think about that kind of thing,” Diane said.

At least three cars were hit with broken windows and stolen purses, one car was left unlocked. When Diane contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office a deputy told her it was likely a member of the Felony Lane Gang but there isn’t any information on a possible suspect in this case.

“They wanted my purse; they wanted my credit card information, checking account information, ID. I don’t know about identity theft but that’s my big worry,” Diane said.

The Felony Lane Gang is known for quick attacks that yield cash or checks. CBS4 has reported on several similar incidents around Centennial and Englewood.

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Diane, a victim of a car break-in (credit: CBS)

Douglas County has started putting up signs in parks and at trail heads warning people to not leave valuables inside their cars.

“Obviously, windows are being smashed. This is a crime of opportunity. What we would ask is that you remove any valuables from your vehicle and lessen the likelihood of you becoming a victim,” said Lauren Lekander with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s certainly an increase during this time of year.”

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Lauren Lekander with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (credit: CBS)

“I feel very victimized,” Diane said. “The lesson learned is, you can’t leave anything valuable in your car at all.”

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

