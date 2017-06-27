Facebook Hits 2 Billion Users: What About YouTube, Twitter And Others?

CBS Local– Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook that his platform now has two billion active users, and it’s the first social media platform to reach that number.

Facebook launched 13 years ago and hit the 1 billion users mark just five years ago. There are 7.5 billion living, breathing humans on planet Earth, and now one-third of them are active Facebook users. To further accentuate Facebook’s ubiquitous presence in the world, only 3.2 billion people globally have access to the internet, according to the BBC.

“As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people!” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook account. “We’re making progress connecting the world, and now let’s bring the world closer together. It’s an honor to be on this journey with you.”

Behind Facebook, YouTube is best positioned to surpass the two billion benchmark as they have 1.5 billion users. Tied for third at 1.2 billion is WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, and the Facebook Messenger app.

Here’s how they all stack up against each other by way of active monthly users, via TechCrunch.

Facebook-owned Instagram has more users, 700 million, than Twitter, 328 million, and Snapchat, 225 million, with the latter valued somewhere between $25 billion and $34 billion.