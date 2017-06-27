Disruptive Passenger Forces Flight Diversion To DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– A flight bound for Boston from Los Angeles made a stop in Denver after a passenger became disruptive.
American Airlines flight 2507 left LAX around 10:35 p.m. Monday bound for Boston. The flight was diverted to Denver International Airport where Denver police took the man into custody.
Passengers said they witnesses some type of verbal altercation but they didn’t know what was wrong.
“We look up, we see two guys kind of talking, and we’re all looking and asking questions,” one passenger said. “And then it just kind of progresses until there’s attendants coming and taking care of it.”
Cell phone video shows that person being taken off of the flight.
“You could just tell there was something wrong,” another passenger said. “I don’t know, drinking, just abnormal behavior, I don’t know.”