June 27, 2017 2:25 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– A man has been convicted for his role in a shooting involving a police officer.

Darius E. Ratcliff shot at officers at 33rd and Olive last year. Officers shot him in the stomach.

ratcliff Man Convicted In Shooting Involving Officer

Darius Eugene Ratcliff (credit: Denver DA)

A jury convicted Ratcliff of assaulting a police officer. He was found not guilty of attempted murder.

Ratcliff has a long criminal history that includes a November 2015 shooting that left one dead and several injured in the 100 block of Bannock Avenue, a shooting in September 2015 in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and a burglary at a marijuana dispensary.

