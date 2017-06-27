Man Convicted In Shooting Involving Officer

DENVER (CBS4)– A man has been convicted for his role in a shooting involving a police officer.
Darius E. Ratcliff shot at officers at 33rd and Olive last year. Officers shot him in the stomach.
A jury convicted Ratcliff of assaulting a police officer. He was found not guilty of attempted murder.
Ratcliff has a long criminal history that includes a November 2015 shooting that left one dead and several injured in the 100 block of Bannock Avenue, a shooting in September 2015 in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and a burglary at a marijuana dispensary.