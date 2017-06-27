Body Found In Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes Park

June 27, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Great Sand Dunes National Park, National Park Service, Saguache County

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Colo. (AP) — A body has been found in the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado.

The National Park Service says the body was found Sunday by two other hikers and recovered by authorities on Monday.

The Park Service is working with the Saguache County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identity of the body and any cause of death.

(credit: Sand Dunes National Park / Facebook)

A hiker was reported missing at Great Sand Dunes on May 14 but an intensive search found nothing and the search was eventually scaled back.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

