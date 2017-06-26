COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Report: Nuggets Tried To Acquire Kevin Love As Part Of Three Team Deal

June 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Kevin Love, NBA, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The NBA offseason has been wildly entertaining through the first three weeks with trade rumors flying left and right, along with one blockbuster trade already being made prior to draft night. As we near the opening of the moratorium period that signals the start of free agency on July 1st, the rumors are continuing to fly fast and furious.

One player that has been the subject of a majority of the trade rumors is the Indiana Pacers’ Paul George, who informed the team that he planned to leave in free agency after next season. Suitors for his services immediately emerged, and as of Sunday night, the Nuggets got pulled into the mix as a part of a three-team trade according to multiple reports by ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris B Haynes.

 

 

Don’t get too excited yet Nuggets fans. Immediately after these reports surfaced, Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon confirmed those reports, but then said that the talks “weren’t serious”.

 

 

So, for now at least, this deal appears to be far from imminent. The 27-year-old Love has consistently been mentioned in the potential trades for George, but the Pacers are reportedly uninterested in adding him, which is why the Nuggets getting in on the conversation makes sense. Adding a third team to the mix would allow Indiana to get some assets for George that the Cavs would likely be unable to provide. After missing the playoffs by one game this season, the Nuggets certainly are giving the appearance of being aggressive in the free agent/trade market.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Send A News Tip
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch