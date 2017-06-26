Report: Nuggets Eyeing Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap In Free Agency

Ryan Mayer

With the NBA Draft in the rearview mirror, the next big event on the NBA marquee is free agency, which begins this Saturday with the moratorium period in which teams can begin negotiating with this year’s free agent class. The Nuggets, after missing the playoffs by just one game this season, look to be buyers in the free agent market and are reportedly looking to make a pretty big splash.

In addition to being connected to a potential trade that would have netted them Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, the Nuggets are also apparently eyeing two other big-name free agent power forwards that are available this summer: Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap.

According to a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris B Haynes, Denver is hoping to upgrade the power forward spot and any of those three names would certainly do just that.

“Sources say the Nuggets, meanwhile, have made upgrading at power forward one of their offseason priorities, which is why they covet Love. Denver, according to sources, also hopes to crash the list of suitors for Los Angeles Clippers unrestricted free agent Blake Griffin and Atlanta Hawks unrestricted free agent Paul Millsap.‎”

Griffin and Millsap both exercised their player options to opt out of the final year of their contracts in order to become a part of this free agent class. Griffin is the younger of the two players, at age 28, but he has missed significant time in each of the last three seasons due to injuries. Despite that, he averaged 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season. Millsap, 32, averaged 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in Atlanta last season.