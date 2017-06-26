Latest Forecast: Warming Back Up With Increasing Fire Danger

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a wild temperature ride for the first full weekend of summer in Denver and across eastern Colorado, we’ll get back to where we should be for this time of year – at least for today.

Western Colorado never experience the recent cool down and they will be hot once again today, and that heat will spread east for tomorrow.

Fire danger will be a growing concern over the next few days. There’s already a fire weather watch for some of our mountain valleys and for the northwest plateau.

As we look toward the rest of the week we’ll see a series of weak cool fronts move through northeast Colorado and that will keep a chance for thunderstorms in the forecast.

