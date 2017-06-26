COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Latest Forecast: Increasing Fire Danger & Some Air Quality Issues

June 26, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a wild temperature ride for the first full weekend of summer in Denver and across eastern Colorado, we’ll get back to where we should be for this time of year – at least for today.

Western Colorado never experienced the recent cool down and they will be hot once again this afternoon, and that heat will spread east for tomorrow.

Fire danger will be a growing concern over the next few days. There’s already a fire weather watch for some of our mountain valleys and for the northwest plateau.

capture1 Latest Forecast: Increasing Fire Danger & Some Air Quality Issues

We’ll also be monitoring the air quality this week along the Front Range. Light winds, hot temperatures and clear skies will all work together to cause issues with ground level ozone during the hottest part of the day.

ddp56wmxsain9st Latest Forecast: Increasing Fire Danger & Some Air Quality Issues

As we look toward the rest of the week we’ll see a series of weak cool fronts move through northeast Colorado and that will keep a chance for thunderstorms in the forecast.

5day Latest Forecast: Increasing Fire Danger & Some Air Quality Issues

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Increasing Fire Danger & Some Air Quality Issues

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Send A News Tip
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch