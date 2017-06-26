17-Year-Old Falls From Cliff To His Death

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fell to his death from a cliff in western Colorado.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the Rifle teen, whose name has not been released, was with his girlfriend on the edge of a cliff on the Flat Tops north of New Castle when he fell Sunday.
He died at the scene.
Investigators have not said how far the boy fell or what caused him to fall.
