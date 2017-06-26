LIVE VIDEO: Watch "A Few More Minutes"; with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Zach Kerr -- exclusively on CBSDenver.com!

Car Recovery Called Off Due To Dangerous Conditions

June 26, 2017 7:09 PM
Filed Under: Clear Creek Canyon, Colorado, Driving, Golden, outdoors, Rafting, recreation, Traffic, travel, Whitewater

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Clear Creek Canyon is open now after dive teams abandoned their effort to recover a crashed car from the middle of the waterway today.

 

The car was discovered Friday and thought to have crashed sometime Thursday. Dive team members examined the vehicle Friday and found no one inside.

Sunday, plans to recover the car were announced. The Colorado State Patrol said the length of Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon would be closed for three hours Monday afternoon.

However, in the hours prior to the scheduled closure, a body was discovered almost a mile downstream from the car.

clear creek recovery Car Recovery Called Off Due To Dangerous Conditions

The recovery operation on Monday afternoon (credit: CBS)

Rescue teams from Arvada Fire, Golden Fire, and Black Hills Fire worked to pull the body from Clear Creek before turning their attention back to the car. It is assumed but not confirmed the body was on board the car at the time of the crash, according to a spokesperson with the Golden Fire Department.

Online data from the United States Geological Survey showed Clear Creek’s flow rate today at 822 square feet for second.

jeffco car in creek 21 Car Recovery Called Off Due To Dangerous Conditions

A searcher hangs over a nearly submerged car in Clear Creek Friday. Authorities determined no one was inside. ( credit – Twitter/Golden Fire Department)

 

 

