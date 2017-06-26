Car Recovery Called Off Due To Dangerous Conditions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Clear Creek Canyon is open now after dive teams abandoned their effort to recover a crashed car from the middle of the waterway today.
The car was discovered Friday and thought to have crashed sometime Thursday. Dive team members examined the vehicle Friday and found no one inside.
Sunday, plans to recover the car were announced. The Colorado State Patrol said the length of Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon would be closed for three hours Monday afternoon.
However, in the hours prior to the scheduled closure, a body was discovered almost a mile downstream from the car.
Rescue teams from Arvada Fire, Golden Fire, and Black Hills Fire worked to pull the body from Clear Creek before turning their attention back to the car. It is assumed but not confirmed the body was on board the car at the time of the crash, according to a spokesperson with the Golden Fire Department.
Online data from the United States Geological Survey showed Clear Creek’s flow rate today at 822 square feet for second.