Best Flower Beds In Denver

Thanks to a very specific climate and a couple hundred days of sunshine every year, Colorado is home to some stunning wild flowers. You don’t have to drive to the mountains or out to the prairie to see some beautiful flower beds either, as there are lots of bright and colorful displays located right here in Denver.

Whether you’re looking for a nice place for an afternoon stroll or you need the perfect location for some family photos, here are some of the most picturesque places to see flower beds in Denver.

Denver Botanic Gardens

1007 York Street

Denver, CO 80206

(720) 865-3500

www.botanicgardens.org

Of course, The Denver Botanic Gardens is among the best places to view flowers in the world. Featuring thousands of amazingly bright blooms, plenty of plants, trees and other beautiful plant life, the Denver Botanic Gardens is a great way to head out to appreciate the colors of the season. Take the whole family and enjoy the educational programs, the leisurely walk around the gardens and the famous Colorado sunshine as you stop to literally smell the flowers this summer. If you get a bit too hot in the sun, there are also plenty of indoor gardens and shaded areas to check out while you’re there, so the Denver Botanic Gardens really is the perfect flower-watching spot this summer.

Alamo Placita Park

Ogden Street and 3rd Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

www.alamoplacita.org

There are so many amazing parks in Denver, but one of the best when it comes to flower beds is Alamo Placita Park. Swing by the beautiful park near Ogden Street and 3rd Avenue to walk among the many different flower beds, all planted in super lush grasses in lots of different arrangements. When the flowers are all in full bloom, this is truly a must-see spot for any flower-loving fan in the Denver area. If you’re a history buff, be sure to check out the sign near the corner of Ogden and 3rd for a short history of the park and its namesake.

Washington Park

South Downing Street and East Louisiana Avenue

Denver, CO 80209

www.washpark.org

One of Denver’s favorite parks also features two beautiful flower beds, one of which is a replica of George Washington’s gardens at Mount Vernon. Take a stroll among the flowers, sit on one of the picturesque benches, gaze at the pond and take in all the scenic beauty that only Colorado can offer. Bring your pup and enjoy the two-and-a-half mile walk around the park for a special (and healthy) treat for you both. On weekends, this park can get pretty busy, so if you’re not a fan of busy, swing by during the workday.

City Park

17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

Denver, CO 80238

(720) 913-1311

www.denvergov.org

Denver’s City Park is another fantastic spot to check out the beautiful colors of the season. Thanks to nearby City Park Greenhouse, which serves as Denver Parks and Recreation’s horticultural servicer, you’ll find 314 acres of landscaped grounds, colorful flower gardens, fountains and rolling lawns. Nearby Denver Zoo and the Museum of Nature and Science make for plenty of activity and if you swing by on a Sunday evening during the summer you might even luck into a free City Park Jazz concert. However, if you’re just there for the flowers, you won’t be disappointed, as there are hundreds of great spots to wander the grassy areas so you can stop to smell the flowers.

Centennial Gardens

1101 Little Raven St

Denver, CO 80238

This is a special place that you’ll probably need to find on foot. Hidden near Speer Boulevard is this small garden, where you can find an amazing display designed to pay homage to the Gardens of Versailles. Plenty of paths and patterned flower beds make up this great little park, where you can find a showcase of Colorado native flowers, perfect for an afternoon stroll with someone special. It’s located just a short walk from Elitch Gardens, so it’s very easy to miss, but take the time to track this beautiful spot down and you’ll be glad you did.