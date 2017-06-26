Large Bear In Tree Near Roxborough School

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of Roxborough Park to avoid an area now occupied by a large black bear.
The bear is sitting in a large tree near Roxborough Intermediate School.
DCSO and Colorado Parks & Wildlife officials want the public to stay clear. Specifically, said DCSO spokesperson Lauren Lekander, parents should keep children from playing in the area.
Since it’s not threatening anyone or anything, there are not plans to tranquilize the bear and move it. Wildlife authorities are hoping he’ll just head back to the forest eventually.