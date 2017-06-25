SEDALIA, Colo. (CBS4) – A young boy needs help finding a bone marrow match.
Wilfred Beninga suffers from a rare auto-immune disorder and needs a transplant.
But no one in his family is a match, including his twin brother.
Saturday, the community raised money to help Beninga and his family, partnering with the Bonfils Blood Center.
The event aimed at getting more people on the marrow donor list. All it takes is a quick swab of your cheek.
You can also donate blood in Wilfred’s honor at any Bonfils Blood Center.