Young Boy Needs Help Finding A Bone Marrow Match

June 25, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Bone Marrow Donor, Bonfils Blood Center, Wilfred Beninga

SEDALIA, Colo. (CBS4) – A young boy needs help finding a bone marrow match.

Wilfred Beninga suffers from a rare auto-immune disorder and needs a transplant.

wilfred beninga Young Boy Needs Help Finding A Bone Marrow Match

Wilfred Beninga (credit: Bonfils Blood Center)

But no one in his family is a match, including his twin brother.

Saturday, the community raised money to help Beninga and his family, partnering with the Bonfils Blood Center.

bone marrow kid 6sotvo transfer frame 1161 Young Boy Needs Help Finding A Bone Marrow Match

(credit: CBS)

bone marrow kid 6vo transfer frame 382 Young Boy Needs Help Finding A Bone Marrow Match

(credit: CBS)

The event aimed at getting more people on the marrow donor list. All it takes is a quick swab of your cheek.

bone marrow kid 6vo transfer frame 731 Young Boy Needs Help Finding A Bone Marrow Match

(credit: CBS)

You can also donate blood in Wilfred’s honor at any Bonfils Blood Center.

LINK: Join The Registry At Bonfils Blood Center

