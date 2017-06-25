Undercover Bust: Don’t Buy, Sell, Or Set Off Fireworks

June 25, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, fireworks

DENVER (CBS4) – Officers are warning people not to buy, sell, or set off fireworks in the city of Denver.

The Denver Police Department shared a video on Facebook Sunday showing the results of an undercover bust.

Someone had been selling fireworks out of their home.

Officers estimated the value to be between $3,000 and $5,000.

(credit: Denver Police Department)

(credit: Denver Police Department)

Fireworks are illegal in the city and county of Denver because they can cause serious injury and start fires.

Police are working to get as many off the streets as they can before the Fourth of July holiday.

