Homeowner To Porch Pirates: ‘I’ll Pour You A Cup Of Coffee’

By Kelly Werthmann

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A home security camera captured a thief in the act and the homeowner believes the porch pirate is hitting several homes in the metro area.

“It pissed me off right away, to be honest,” Brian Patterson of Wheat Ridge said.

Patterson said he had an Amazon package and mail stolen from his doorstep Friday afternoon. He was alerted right away by his home security system.

“I got an email and other notifications,” he said. “You can see her walk right up, look around to see if anyone is watching her, and then go to the door.”

It isn’t the contents of the box Patterson is upset about – it was just coffee filters – but he is angry videos like the one his system captured are becoming all too common.

“The woman seen in my video was reported captured on another home security camera not far from here. Enough of it’s going on that people are infuriated,” Patterson said. “I think everybody should have surveillance on their front door.”

On the same day Patterson reached out to CBS4 about his stolen items, another viewer sent security footage showing a similar scene. A porch pirate stole their package left outside their Denver home. It may not be the same thief who stole Patterson’s items, but he has a message for the woman who took his order.

“Next time, if you want some coffee filters, come on in and I’ll pour you a cup of coffee,” he said. “You don’t have to ruin your life over something so stupid.”

Patterson did report the stolen property to Wheat Ridge Police as well as the U.S. Postal Service. Both agencies are investigating.

