Officer Injured In Pence Motorcade Crash Undergoes ‘Successful’ Surgery

June 25, 2017 6:28 PM
COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (CBS4) – The officer injured in Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade Saturday had surgery on Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted out that Officer Andrew Holland had “successful” surgery on Sunday, and will be in the “ICU tonight for observation.”

Holland was injured Saturday morning when the motorcycle he was riding as part of the Vice President’s motorcade crashed.

Pence was in Colorado, his first trip back since the election, to visit Focus on the Family and to tour military installations in the area, including Schriever Air Force Base, the National Space Defense Center, and the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station.

The Vice President tweeted that he “spoke to wife of injured Colorado Springs motorcycle officer. So relieved his injuries not life-threatening. Will keep him in our prayers.”

