6 Kids Missing While Camping With Parents

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescuers are heading out to search for six missing children.
They were last seen in the area of Topaz Mountain, which is approximately 20 miles from the site of the 392 Fire.
The kids, who range in age from six to 14, were out camping with their parents when they disappeared Sunday.
All six have been gone for approximately 90 minutes, according to Park County Undersheriff Dave Wholers.
Emergency responders are on their way to the scene, and hope to have more information shortly.