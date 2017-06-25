Latest Forecast: Comfortable Highs With A Few Storms

June 25, 2017 7:20 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map we have the tail end of a cold front moving south along the Colorado/Kansas state line. This front helped spark a few early morning showers and thunderstorms over parts of eastern Colorado. This should keep an easterly component to the wind profile all the way back to Denver. This will be a cooling upslope keeping temperatures over the eastern plains in the 70s for Sunday.

There is quite a bit of moisture available with this easterly flow to produce a few isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms from the Front Range foothills east across the plains. Some of these storm will be high based producing gusts up to 40 mph and dangerous lightning.

High pressure will be moving in to start the week ahead. This will bring temperatures back up in the 80s and 90s to get the week started.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

